UAE: The executive councils of Abu Dhabi and Dubai have signed a co-operation charter for the development of a 150 km high speed rail link between the cities which would be designed for 350 km/h running to offer a 30 min journey time.

The Abu Dhabi government said the project announced on January 23 would integrate ‘cutting-edge and innovative technologies’ to provide ‘seamless connectivity’ and significantly reduce travel times supporting sustainable economic growth and environmental stewardship.

Tenders have been called for the civil works design and build contracts.

The project is being led by Etihad Rail, building on its work on the UAE’s national rail freight network which will also carry 200 km/h passenger services between stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. The four stations would include business-class lounges, retail outlets and family-friendly amenities, with designs inspired by Emirati heritage.