MOROCCO: National railway ONCF has formally signed a €781m contract for Alstom to supply 18 Avelia Horizon high speed trainsets.

These additional trainsets will support the extension of the 200 km Tanger – Kénitra high speed line by 430 km to Casablanca and Marrakech.

An initial agreement for the order had been announced during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to King Mohammed VI in October 2024.

Confirming on March 28 that the order had now been signed, Alstom said its Avelia Horizon is designed for operating speeds exceeding 300 km/h, with two short-length compact power cars and double-deck articulated coaches offering ‘the highest seating capacity on the market’ to reduce total cost of ownership per seat.

The additional high speed trains have been ordered as part of a wider procurement programme which will also see CAF supply 30 electric trainsets for 200 km/h inter-city services between Fez, Kénitra and Marrakech, and Hyundai Rotem provide 110 double-deck 160 km/h electric multiple-units for suburban and regional services.

The three orders were finalised following competitive dialogue with the main global rolling stock suppliers, and are being financed by partners in the manufacturers’ home countries.