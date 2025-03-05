Show Fullscreen

JAPAN: East Japan Railway has issued the first images of its E10 Shinkansen high speed trainset.

The E10 is intended to replace the E5 and H5 fleets on the Tohoku Shinkansen route from Tokyo to Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto from the early 2030s. Final design work for the train is now under way, marking the evolution of JR East’s ALFA-X research programme into a commercially viable design. Production of the trains expected to start in 2027.

To be deployed in 10-car formations, the E10 will have the same 320 km/h maximum operating speed as the trains it will replace. However, in unveiling the E10 design concept on March 4, JR East said that the E10 would form the basis for future trains to be developed for the northern extension of the Shinkansen network to Sapporo, due to open later in the next decade.

More comfort and accessibility

The features of the E10 place a particular emphasis on passenger comfort and effective use of travel time. The typical interior layout will see seats arranged with a shared ‘train desk’ intended both to maximise space and facilitate passengers’ ability to work during the journey — the end-to-end travel time between Tokyo and Hakodate is just over 4 h. All seats will be equipped with power sockets and USB ports.

Another area of focus is luggage storage. Car 5 is to be equipped with a dedicated luggage loading and unloading door to smooth the boarding and alighting process. Larger luggage racks are to be fitted, reflecting the growing number of passengers interlining with air services.

Accessibility options are also to be enhanced, with an accessible toilet to be introduced and the wheelchair area being expanded to ensure a user can see out of the window.

Safer with smarter maintenance

From a technical standpoint, JR East says it is designing the E10 with condition-based maintenance in mind. Lightweight silicon carbide traction inverters are to be fitted, along with a novel blower-free induction motor that does not require a cooling fan; JR East says this approach will be used on a Shinkansen fleet in commercial service for the first time.

Safe operation amid the localised risk of earthquakes is another priority. JR East says the E10 will feature an enhanced braking and suspension design intended to shorten the stopping distance for a train running at 320 km/h. should an alert for seismic activity be triggered. An L-shaped suspension arrangement developed under the ALFA-X programme has been developed to absorb seismic vibrations without damaging the carbody of the train, while lateral dampers will protect against the risk of derailment. The emergency braking distance will be 15% shorter than that of an E5 trainset.

British influence

A notable aspect of the design process has been the involvement of London-based design agency Tangerine in the interior and exterior look of the train.

The consultancy said its design focused on ‘creating an experience that is user-centred, brand-aligned, and business-focused. Drawing inspiration from Japan’s landscapes, seascapes, and cityscapes, Tangerine has crafted a train design that offers an exceptional passenger experience across all classes’.

The exterior livery ‘pays homage to the diverse regions the train traverses, with a mid-green colour palette reflecting the lush mountain forests and coastlines along the route. The graphic shapes are inspired by the silhouette of Sakura flowers’, which the agency said were a symbol of Japan both domestically and internationally.

The design also embraces ‘aesthetic traditions and craftsmanship, creating a refined and inviting environment. Interior lighting has been carefully considered, utilising indirect wash lights to create a soft, calming ambience. Seating and layout variations across all classes elevate comfort for a diverse range of passengers while ensuring operational efficiency for JR East’, the company added.