EUROPE: International high speed train operator Eurostar says it is ‘preparing to invest’ in up to 50 high speed trainsets, which would be fully interoperable ’across five countries and beyond’.

The new trains would enter service from the early 2030s, replacing the 17 PBKA and nine PBA trainsets Eurostar acquired through the merger with Thalys and its eight remaining original cross-Channel Class 373 sets. Along with the existing 17 Siemens Mobility e320 trainsets used on London services, this would increase the overall fleet from 51 to 67.

Eurostar said the new trains would ‘set the standards for customer experience and comfort’.

The operator confirmed to Railway Gazette International that it is assessing the feasibility of acquiring trainsets which would be able to operate to all its current destinations in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and through the Channel Tunnel to the UK.

This could make the operation of a direct London – Germany service theoretically possible, although Eurostar said it is not planning new services at this stage.

Announcing the plans for new trains on May 16, CEO Gwendoline Cazenave said ‘there is huge demand for our services and we have big European ambitions. Investing in up to 50 new trains will provide more capacity and give customers something really special, offering a cutting-edge experience in terms of comfort, accessibility and sustainability. Customer service will be top of mind in the design, ensuring the unique experience Eurostar is known for long into the future.’

The company hopes to carry 30 million passengers in 2030.

Meanwhile, Eurostar Group has reported revenue of €2bn for 2023, up 26% from 2022, and EBITDA up 8% at €423m. Passenger numbers were up 22% at 18·6 million.

It refinanced its existing debt of €963·7m in April 2024, and its total debt now stands at €650m in the form of a five-year Green Term Loan.

Eurostar is the first railway company to have joined the RE100 alliance of companies committed to sourcing 100% of their energy from renewables, and it plans to use 100% renewable and non-nuclear energy by 2030.

Its services in the Netherlands have been running on 100% wind power since 2017, and 40% in the UK since 2023. A memorandum of understanding has been signed with Belgian infrastructure manager Infrabel to study the installation of ‘novel’ solar projects to power trains.