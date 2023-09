Show Fullscreen

INDIA: National High-Speed Rail Corp has awarded the final civil works contract for the Mumbai – Ahmedabad high speed line to Larsen & Toubro.

The contract signed on August 10 is the last of the 11 civil works packages for the 508 km corridor.

The 135 km long Shilphata – Zaroli section of the elevated high speed line will include stations at Thane, Virar and Boisar, seven tunnels and a 2 km bridge over the River Vaitarna which will be the longest on the route.