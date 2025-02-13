NETHERLANDS: A larger and more modern terminal for UK-bound passengers at Amsterdam Centraal station was opened by international train operator Eurostar, Dutch national operator NS and infrastructure manager ProRail on February 10, when Eurostar resumed direct services through to London.

NS President & CEO Wouter Koolmees said ‘where ships used to leave for England, today trains leave for London. Not over, but under the sea and not a travel time of days but of a few hours.’

Eurostar said the terminal — entered on the city side of the station in the Amstelpassage — offers ‘a 21st-century travel experience’ in ‘one of Europe’s most historic stations’.

It has Channel Tunnel security and UK border facilities, with carbon-negative flooring, an A+ energy efficiency rating, recycled wall finishing materials and felt ceilings. There is wi-fi, a real-time information system and smart lighting, with a variety of seating areas designed for relaxation and productivity, including a low-stimulus space. Refreshments include coffee, fresh pastries and free chilled water.

Services increase

Eurostar is now offering three daily services between Amsterdam and London from Sunday to Friday, and two on Saturdays. Each journey will carry a maximum of 400 passengers from Amsterdam, a 10% increase.

From March 30 to April 22 the terminal will temporarily close to facilitate further platform renovations, and when it reopens on April 23 capacity from Amsterdam will be increased to 600 passengers with enhanced facilities. By September the terminal will reach its full capacity of up to 650 passengers. Eurostar will also be able to handle 160 passengers boarding at Rotterdam.

Eurostar’s ambition is to expand to five daily services between London and Amsterdam by 2026.

‘The tripling of capacity on the Netherlands – UK route is step one in a broader strategy to increase Eurostar’s network for customers all across Europe’, said CEO Gwendoline Cazenave.