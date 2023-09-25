Show Fullscreen

INDONESIA: The Jakarta - Bandung high speed railway is to be branded as ‘Whoosh’.

Announcing the brand on September 21, the Ministry of Transportation explained that Whoosh comes from the sound of fast trains, and means Waktu Hemat, Operasi Optimal, Sistem Handal (‘Time saving Time, Optimal Operation, Reliable System’).

This month a limited free trial service began operating on the 142 km line designed for 350 km/h operation, ahead of the start of commercial operations which is now planned for October 1.