ITALY: National operator Trenitalia has sent first of nine ETR1000 trainsets to Alstom’s Vado Ligure site where it will be modified for use on services to Germany.

The ‘Deutschland, Austria, Italy’ modifications will involve the installation of national safety systems, as well as pantographs for 15 kV 16·7 Hz electrification.

Another ETR1000 trainset has had one bogie modified at Firenze Osmannoro to test changes to the brakes which will be required for operation in Germany.