Show Fullscreen

MOROCCO: National railway ONCF has appointed a Franco-Moroccan consortium of Egis, Systra and Novec to provide project management assistance services to support the development of the Kénitra – Marrakech high speed line.

The contract announced by the consortium on August 1 covers project management, operations master planning, technical optimisation and overall project integration services. This work will support ONCF during the 40bn dirham extension of the existing 200 km Tangiers – Kénitra high speed line by 430 km to Marrakech by 2029, as well as the quadrupling of 130 km of conventional line around Casablanca and during the development several new stations.

Morocco has accelerated plans to extend the high speed line and modernise conventional services in Casablanca, Rabat and Marrakech ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by Morocco, Spain and Portugal.