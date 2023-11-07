Show Fullscreen

USA: California High-Speed Rail Authority has released a new request for qualifications for a contract to provide design services for the track and overhead electrification systems.

The contract has an estimated value of up to $131·2m, plus options. It would cover high-level designs for track and electrification systems for the 275 km route between Merced and Bakersfield, including detailed design for the 190 km section now under construction in the Central Valley, as well as management of interfaces with contractors and consultants.

CHSRA allowed a previous RFQ to expire in October 2022, citing the economic climate, supply chain challenges and 40-year high inflation.

It has since developed a revised procurement strategy taking into account industry feedback and adjusting to programme needs.

The latest RFQ was released on November 3. Statements of qualifications are due by January 22 2024, with contract award planned for April.

To avoid conflicts of interest, the company which is awarded the design services contract cannot also be the prime contractor for the future track and overhead contact system delivery contract.

CHSRA Chair Tom Richards said the revised RFQ ’is a critical step in our new procurement strategy and yet another important milestone for us to deliver high speed rail service in the Central Valley and state-wide’.