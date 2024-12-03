Show Fullscreen

TAIWAN: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has been awarded a contract to design, supply and install trackwork, overhead electrification, power supplies and signalling for an expansion of Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp’s Zuoying depot.

Annual ridership on the high speed line has increased from around 15 million passengers in the opening year of 2007 to nearly 73 million in 2023, when THSRC awarded a consortium of Hitachi and Toshiba a NT$28bn contract to supply 12 Series N700S 12-car trainsets to augment its Series 700T sets.

The larger fleet will require an expansion of the maintenance facilities.

MHO was part of the consortium of seven Japanese companies which built the line, and its involvement continued with the Nangang Extension Project and subsequent enhancements.