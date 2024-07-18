Show Fullscreen

CHINA: The International Union of Railways and China Railway have announced that the 12th World Congress on High Speed Rail will take place in Beijing on July 8-11 2025, with the theme of ‘High speed rail: innovation and development for a better life’.

The event is to be held at the China National Convention Centre and the National Railway Test Centre, bringing together more than 3 000 industry leaders, experts and academics from around the world.

UIC says the conference sessions, trade fair and technical visits will enable attendees to explore how high speed rail has moved from being an exception to being a normal part of national and continental transport networks around the world.

It will also provide an opportunity to see the speed of Chinese railway development since the seventh congress was held in Beijing in 2010, with UIC saying the country had 159 000 km of railways including 45 000 km of high speed line in operation by the end of 2023.