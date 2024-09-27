EGYPT: The first of the 250 km/h Velaro high speed trains that Siemens Mobility is building for the 2 000 km turnkey rail system being developed in Egypt has been unveiled at the InnoTrans trade fair in Berlin.

In a short event the train was presented to Kamel Al-Wazir, Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister and minister responsible for transport, industry and trade, in the presence of Germany’s federal Minister of Transport Volker Wissing.

Al-Wazir praised the German government for its support which had ensured that the contract was able to be agreed, and Siemens Mobility for the quality of the train he was being shown.

‘The presentation of the first Velaro high-speed train is a significant milestone as we work to deliver sustainable rail travel for the Egyptian people’, said Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter. ‘The Velaro is one of the most advanced high speed trains in the world, incorporating the operational experience of over three billion kilometres. This Velaro will be one of 41 high speed trains, 94 Desiro regional trains and 41 Vectron locomotives to operate in Egypt as part of creating the sixth largest high speed network in the world.’

Hot and sandy

Show Fullscreen

The train has been specifically designed to withstand the hot climate and sandy conditions, with Siemens Mobility noting that sand not only impacts on the mechanical components but also presents a challenge for the exterior paintwork.

Measures to protect the train include using covers or brushes to seal exterior gaps and minimise the ingress of sand and dust. Advanced filters have been installed to maintain clean air systems and underfloor air flow has been optimised to prevent component overheating. Newly developed spoilers and additional aerodynamic measures are used to optimise air flow to prevent sand and dust from rising to the upper areas or onto the roof at high speeds. Additionally, the cooling capacity of the air-conditioning system has been increased and air distribution has been optimised to ensure comfort for passengers.

The eight-car 200 m long Velaro Egypt features Business and Standard Class seating and a restaurant car. It has 479 seats and two spaces for wheelchair users. Features include wi-fi and power sockets and displays with live train information.

The project

Siemens Mobility along with partners Orascom Construction and The Arab Contractors is leading the ambitious Egyptian high-speed railway project, which will see the construction of a 2 000 km modern rail network connecting 60 cities.

The network will be electrified at 25 kV 50 Hz and have a design speed of 250 km/h and maximum service speed of 230 km/h. On completion it will provide 90% of Egyptians access to a modern, safe and affordable transport system. Target ridership is 500 million journeys per year, with carbon emissions 70% lower than current car or bus transport.

Civil works on track

Show Fullscreen

Siemens report that the project is making significant progress, starting with the first phase in Cairo. Tracklaying has begun on the Green Line, which will run 660 km from Ain Sokhna to Marsa Matrouh via Cairo and Alexandria, and stations and bridges are being built by local contractors. Key milestones also include the installation of the first four transformers and construction of two substations.

Construction efforts are primarily focused on the stabling facilities at the new capital station east of Cairo and the main depot west of the Nile which will feature a sizable maintenance workshop measuring 260 by 260 m, a central control room overseeing all three route and training facilities with driving simulators. These stabling facilities will be ready to accommodate trains being delivered from 2025.