Show Fullscreen

ALBANIA: The European Investment Bank has signed a €90·5m financial package to support the €121m modernisation of the line running south from Durrës to Rrogozhina.

The agreement signed on April 8 comprises a €60·5m grant under the Western Balkans Investment Framework and a €30m loan from EIB Global.

The 34 km route forms part of Pan-European Corridor VIII connecting the southern Italian ports, Albania, North Macedonia and Bulgaria.