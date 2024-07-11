Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: John Holland has been awarded a A$470m contract for works on the Beveridge to Albury Tranche 2 section of the Inland Rail project to develop a 1 700 km freight corridor linking Melbourne and Brisbane.

The contract includes construction works at Benalla, Euroa, Wandong, Hume Freeway–Tallarook and Seymour, and three sites in Broadford.

John Holland will replace bridges and lower the tracks to allow the safe passage of double-stack freight trains. There will also be ‘major transformations’ of Euroa and Benalla stations to make them safer and more accessible for passengers, with new platforms, pedestrian subways and additional parking.

Mobilisation and planning has now started, with construction to get underway in early 2025 for completion in 2027.

‘This is a major step forward for the Inland Rail project in Victoria with all 12 sites now under contract’, said Inland Rail CEO Nick Miller on June 27.

’Tranche 1 sites at Glenrowan, Wangaratta, Seymour are progressing well, and Barnawartha North is completed. John Holland is currently carrying out early works and site investigations before kicking off Tranche 2 construction early in the new year.

‘Inland Rail is keen to involve local people and businesses in the project and to maximise the economic and social benefits for communities along the route.’