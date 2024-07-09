Show Fullscreen

SERBIA: President Aleksandar Vučić officially launched construction of the 22·5 km Niš bypass railway with a ceremony on July 6.

The single-track electrified line designed for 120 km/h running will link Niš Ranžirna yard with Sićevo station on the line to Dimitrovgrad, bypassing the city centre.

The ceremony came after the €153·6m construction contract was signed on June 27 by infrastructure manager IŽS and a consortium of Extra Auto Transport and China Road & Bridge Corp.

Completion is expected to take 34 months.

The EU is providing €35m for the project, plus €80m for the ongoing modernisation of the Niš – Dimitrovgrad line.

IŽS CEO Jelena Tanasković said the bypass would solve a number of problems by removing trains form the city centre, increasing safety and providing more capacity for transit freight services.