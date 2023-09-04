Show Fullscreen

EGYPT: A consortium of Thales and Orascom Construction has signed a €300m contract with Egyptian National Railways to renew tracks and resignal the Cairo – Giza – Beni Suef railway line.

The 125 km long double-track main line runs along the east bank of the river Nile. The consortium is responsible for modernising the signalling and telecommunications systems and renewing tracks. The contract includes design and construction, testing, and commissioning. The works are to be completed in five years and the contract includes another five years of maintenance, as well as the provision of spare parts. A Centralised Traffic Control Centre is also to be created to manage traffic along the corridor.

The work forms part of the US$681m Railway Improvement & Safety for Egypt programme, which is being partly funded by the World Bank.