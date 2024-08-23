Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Funding has been confirmed for the 15 kV 16·7 Hz electrification of the 47 km Euregiobahn network of local passenger routes in the Aachen area.

The federal government has agreed to cover 90% of the €43m cost, with the Land and infrastructure owner Euregio Verkehrsschienennetz each providing 5%. A formal notification of the funding package was presented to EVS by Nordrhein-Westfalen’s Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation & Transport Oliver Krischer on August 21.

Tenders are to be called as soon as possible for wiring the Ringbahn (Herzogenrath – Stolberg Hbf), Eschweiler Talbahn (Stolberg Hbf – Langerwehe) and the branch from Stolberg Hbf to Stolberg Altstadt. These would be followed by the lines from Stolberg Altstadt to Breinig and Alsdorf to Aldenhoven-Siersdorf, which are to be reopened.

The current service operated as regional route RB20 is to be developed into an S-Bahn network covering the Aachen city region, with additional stations planned at Aachen-Richterich and Eschweiler-Aue.

‘Electric trains are more environmentally friendly, quieter and more reliable’, explained Susanne Henckel, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Digital & Transport.

‘A new era of local transport is dawning for the municipalities we serve’, added EVS Managing Director Thomas Fürpeil. ‘Electrification will make our network more efficient, which will directly benefit passengers.’