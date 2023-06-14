Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: Contracts have been awarded for the construction of two infill stations on Izmir’s 136 km İzban suburban rail line, which will take the total to 43.

Lale Mahallesi station will be added between the existing Şirinyer and Kemer stations, improving access to the future 13·5km Üçyol – Buca driverless metro line which will be integrated with İzban at Şirinyer when it opens in 2026.

Katip Çelebi University station will be between Egekent and Ulukent stations.

The two stations are to be built by 3 El Grup Enerji Madencilik under a TL74·3m contract, which includes the buildings, mechanical and electrical works including modofcations to the electrification and landscaping. Work is scheduled to be completed within 540 days.