Izmir metro extension opens image Izmir municipality (1)

TURKEY: Passenger-carrying pre-operation started on the 6·5 km western extension of Izmir metro Line 1 from Fahrettin Altay to Sehitlik on February 24 with a ceremony attended by Izmir Mayor Tunç Soyer.

Passengers can travel free of charge until April 15.

Izmir metro extension opens image Izmir municipality (2)

A remaining, one-station, 1 km section from Sehitlik further west to Kaymakamlık is due to open ‘in the coming days’ according to Izmir municipality. The extension is initially being operated with a 15 min frequency; headways are expected to be reduced further once the whole line is fully operational.

Izmir metro extension opens image Izmir municipality (3)

Park and ride facilities have been built at Balçova and Kaymakamlık stations with a total capacity of 219 vehicles.

A €252m contract for civil works was signed in June 2018, but the final budget was €287m due to increased construction costs. The line is expected to be used by 170 000 passengers per day. 

Topics