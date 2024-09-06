Show Fullscreen

JORDAN: Government and railway officials from the United Arab Emirates have signed four agreements to support Jordan with a US$2·3bn project to build a 360 km railway linking potassium and phosphate production facilities to the port of Aqaba.

The line would run from Aqaba’s phosphate export port and the separate industrial port to Wadi Al-Yatam. It would then split, with one branch serving Jordan Phosphate Mines Co’s site in the Al-Shidiya region 125 km to the northeast of Aqaba and the other branch running via Wadi Araba to Arab Potash Co’s sites at Ghor es-Safi 180 km to the north of the port.

On September 4 the two ministries of investment of Jordan and the UAE signed an memorandum to establish a framework for co-operation in the railway sector including the exchange of knowledge, skills and technical expertise. This would include the manufacturing and supply of trains designed to international standards.

The UAE’s national railway Etihad Rail signed an agreement with Jordan’s Ministry of Transport and two MoUs with the Jordan Phosphate Mines Co and the Arab Potash Co covering the design, construction and operation of the railway.

Studies are to be completed by the end of 2025, enabling construction works to be tendered in 2026 with a view to trains running from 2030.

On completion Jordan would be able to export 3 million tones of potash products and 13 million tons of phosphate per year. Plans to establish a dry port in Ma’an could also be revived.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment of the UAE, said ’this collaborative partnership aligns with our overarching vision to construct a robust and innovative railway network that meets and exceeds global standards, thereby setting the stage for future advancements and prosperity in the region’.

Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak said ’we are keen to leverage our proven expertise in developing and operating the UAE national railway network to support the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s ambitious plans for advancing its rail infrastructure and driving economic growth’.