KYRGYZSTAN: A public-private partnership agreement has been signed for the construction of a railway from Karakol to Makmal.

Makmal is the planned site of the break of gauge between China’s 1 435 mm standard gauge and Central Asia’s 1 520 mm broad gauge on the proposed 523 km US$8bn China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project.

The PPP agreement was signed in Bishkek on February 19 by the National Investment Agency, state railway KTJ and the All American Rail Group.

’The total investment is about US$3bn, which will not only create new jobs, but also significantly improve the transport network, providing economic benefits for the country in the long term’, said director of the National Investment Agency Talantbek Imanov.

Texas-based All American Rail Group was formed in November 2022, and comprises a number of railway design, construction and management companies. It says it has undertaken and managed over 3 000 railway projects and engineered close to 2 000 km of track around the world.