Show Fullscreen

MEXICO: The government has announced plans to invest 157bn pesos in 2025 for the construction of new passenger railways and the development of freight operations on some parts of the network.

President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo envisages that the bulk of the railway expansion budget will be channelled through the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications & Transport (SICT), unlike her predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador who entrusted most of the work to the Ministry of National Defence (SEDENA).

The funding for 2025 has therefore been divided between two authorities, with SICT set to receive around 70% of the total. The remainder will mainly go to SEDENA, which will remain responsible for the construction and operation of the Tren Maya network and will provide support for the construction of other passenger lines.

While the last segment of Tren Maya between Palenque and Chetumal is expected to open for passenger services later this month, work is due to start in 2025 on converting the 1 500 km network into a mixed traffic railway with capacity for freight services as well. The plans envisage the construction of 10 freight complexes, comprising five intermodal terminals, four operating yards and a fuel loading spur, distributed across the main cities served by the network. Work will begin with the construction of freight terminals at Palenque, Poxilá (Mérida), Progreso and Cancún.

Next year is also due to see the start of construction on the AIFA airport – Pachuca and Mexico City – Querétaro passenger railways. Tenders are to be invited for work on the Querétaro – Irapuato and Saltillo – Nuevo Laredo sections and for a new fleet of trains. This first phase of the programme is expected to create 70 000 direct jobs and support a further 140 000 indirect positions.

Four-phase programme

The government’s ambition is to build more than 3 000 route-km of passenger railway in its current six-year term. The programme has been divided into four phases:

Phase 1: 786 km, comprising AIFA – Pachuca (54 km); Mexico City – Querétaro (242 km); Saltillo – Nuevo Laredo (306 km) and Queretaro – Irapuato (184 km).

Phase 2: 910 km, covering Querétaro – San Luis Potosí (263 km); Mazatlán – Los Mochis (441 km) and Irapuato – Guadalajara (206 km).

Phase 3: 1 145 km, comprising Guaymas – Hermosillo (135 km); Guadalajara – Tepic (204 km); San Luis Potosí – Saltillo (444 km) and Los Mochis – Guaymas (362 km).

Phase 4: 552 km, covering Tepic – Mazatlán (275 km) and Hermosillo – Nogales (277 km).

While SEDENA will participate in the basic engineering development for all four phases of the passenger railway network, only first two lines will be built by the military. Construction of the AIFA – Pachuca line is scheduled to start in March or April and to be completed within 18 months. Work on the Mexico City – Querétaro line is also expected to begin in the first half of 2025.

Meanwhile, SICT will tender the works on the Querétaro – Irapuato and Saltillo – Nuevo Laredo sections. Tenders will also be called for the supply of a first tranche of passenger rolling stock to operate the new lines.