AUSTRIA: Plasser & Theurer has delivered a maintenance vehicle for use on NÖVOG’s 760 mm gauge Mariazellerbahn.

It is the first of two machines ordered for €7·2m. The second is to be delivered in 2025.

Austria’s longest narrow gauge railway runs 84 km from Sankt Pölten to Mariazell.

‘With these vehicles, we are ensuring a safe and comfortable train ride for our region’, explained the Land of Niederösterreich’s politician responsible for transport Udo Landbauer.