USA: Amtrak has appointed a joint venture of Skanska and E-J Electric Installation Co to undertake the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project to modernise the four bores connecting New York Penn Station with Queens.

Two of the four single-track tubes require significant repairs to damage caused by flooding during Storm Sandy in 2012.

The tunnels will be stripped back to the concrete liners for repairs, and the project includes replacement of the electrification, signalling, lighting and telecoms systems and installation of fire and smoke detection equipment. There will be drainage improvements and replacement of the ballasted track with a direct fixation rail system. Above-ground works will include upgrading the tunnel approaches and installing new signal equipment and power cables in Queens, as well as improvements to existing ventilation facilities.

Works will begin this year for completion in 2027. One tube will be closed at a time, maximising access for construction while avoiding major impact on Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road trains and NJ Transit’s empty stock workings.

Amtrak has also appointed a joint venture of STV Inc and Naik Consulting Group to assist with management of the construction contractor, document control, schedule and budget oversight and community outreach. Jacobs Engineering Group has supported design development.

The $1·6bn project is being funded with a $1·26bn federal grant awarded in November 2023, and by project partners MTA, NJ Transit and Amtrak.

‘These tunnels are the most important link in the commute of hundreds of thousands of Long Islanders and a problem in this vital transit link creates a nightmarish domino effect for the entire system — but now commuters can rejoice because construction is about to begin’, said US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on July 12. ‘This effort to repair the East River Tunnel hasn’t been easy, but this 10-year challenge will see $1·26bn worth of federal investment that will supercharge some of the most critical work to finish the job, improve safety, and deliver for commuters and visitors alike.’