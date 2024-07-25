Show Fullscreen

USA: A ceremony in northeast Maryland on July 19 marked the start of early construction works for a $2·7bn project to replace the Susquehanna River Bridge which forms a bottleneck on the Northeast Corridor.

The 1·3 km double-track bridge incorporating a swing section opened in 1906. It now carries around 110 Amtrak, Maryland Area Regional Commuter and Norfolk Southern trains each day.

It is to be replaced with two new double-track bridges with higher fixed spans to eliminate conflicts with shipping. The project includes modernisation of 8 km of track, electrification and signalling, and raising the maximum speed from 145 to 255 km/h.

A joint venture of Flatiron and Herzog is Amtrak’s construction manager at risk contractor for the project, with an AECOM-led team supporting final design and providing construction management services. Main construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 for completion by 2036.

Meanwhile, Fay Construction will demolish piers from a former bridge built in 1866 which pose a hazard to navigation.

The project is being funded with a $2·08bn grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail programme which was announced by the Federal Railroad Administration in 2023, and by Amtrak and the State of Maryland.