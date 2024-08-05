Show Fullscreen

PERU: Following the completion of initial viability studies, in July Minister of Transport & Communications Raúl Pérez Reyes Espejo approved the start of design work for the San Juan de Marcona – Andahuaylas and Lima – Ica railway projects.

The two proposed mixed traffic lines are part of a package of projects that the government is promoting. The programme is intended to fill the gaps in the rail network to improve connectivity, reduce logistics costs and shorten travel times.

The 560 km San Juan de Marcona - Andahuaylas line would run inland from the coast to the southern highlands, providing direct benefits to an estimated 4 million people. The cost of construction is put at US$8·16bn.

The US$6·5bn Lima – Ica line would be 280 km long, running south from the capital parallel to the coast with 15 stations at Villa el Salvador, Lurín, Chilca, Punta Negra, Asia, Mala, Cerro Azul, Cañete, Chincha Alta, Chincha Baja, Guadalupe, Pisco, Pisco Airport, Paracas and Ica serving areas with around 6 million people.