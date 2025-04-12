Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: Electrification contractor RESA Yapi Elektromekanik has awarded Alstom a contract to supply rigid overhead catenary for a 7 km tunnel on a new alignment which will enable 200 km/h running on the route between Istanbul and the Bulgarian border.

The new alignment is being built by a consortium of local construction companies Gülermak Ağır Sanayı, Yapı & Yapı Inşaat and Taşyapı Inşaat.

Alstom’s Rigid Overhead Catenary System will be installed in the twin 8·3 m diameter bores of a tunnel under residential areas and Lake Küçükçekmece.

The company’s electrification equipment factory at Valmadrera in Italy will design and supply the components, with Alstom Algeria participating in installation design.

ROCS uses an aluminium conductor profile paired with a copper contact wire. Announcing the order on April 9, Alstom said the compact design offers ease of installation, low maintenance and fire resistance, and can integrate easily with existing lines and accommodate different supply voltages.