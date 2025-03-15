Show Fullscreen

CROATIA: HŽ Infrastruktura has launched a €620m tender for the modernisation and double-tracking its 83 km Dugo Selo – Novska line. The project is co-financed by the European Union through the Connecting Europe Facility and the Competitiveness & Cohesion Programme.

The project will lift the maximum line speed to 160 km/h, allowing significant acceleration of schedules over the current best time of 2 h 1 min. The stations at Dugo Selo, Ivanić-Grad, Popovača, Kutina, and Novska are also to be modernised.

Prior to 1991 the line’s maximum speed was 130 km/h, but a lack of maintenance has reduced this to only 40 to 60 km/h.

The deadline for bid submissions is April 8 2025. Construction is expected to be complete within five years from the start of work.