THAILAND: The second phase of a high speed line that will connect Bangkok with the existing line between Laos and China was approved by the Thai cabinet on February 4.

Plans for the 357 km route from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai on the border with Laos were approved by State Railway of Thailand in May 2024. It will include five stations as well as a logistics hub in Nong Khai province to facilitate freight transhipment between SRT’s metre gauge network and the standard gauge China – Laos railway.

Thailand is planning to call tenders this year, with completion scheduled for 2030 at an estimated cost of 341bn baht.

Work on the 253 km first phase between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima is reportedly 36% complete, having been delayed by financial disputes and the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 179·4bn baht has so far been spent on construction.