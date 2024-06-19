Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: ‘Never change a winning team’, Porr Group and Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group said when they announced that their joint venture which is fitting out the Koralm Tunnel has been awarded a contract for similar works on the 27 km Semmering Base Tunnel project.

The €176m Semmering contract awarded by ÖBB Infrastruktur includes telecoms, high-voltage systems, distribution units, lighting, emergency exit signage, air-conditioning, ventilation, firefighting water systems and metalwork.

Porr will again lead commercial management, and RSRG the technical aspects. Planning is to get under way immediately, with installation to start in June 2025 ahead of the opening of the tunnel by 2030.

‘We see winning this contract for the Semmering Base Tunnel as further confirmation of our successful partnership on the Koralm Tunnel, and we are confident that we will once again meet the high expectations’, said Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss on June 14.