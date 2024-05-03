Show Fullscreen

SERBIA: DB Systemtechnik’s Siemens Vectron locomotive 193 969 is being used for 200 km/h test running on the Novi Sad – Vrbas southern section of the 108 km corridor between Novi Sad, Subotica and the Hungarian border at Kelebia, which is being rebuilt to modern standards.

The tests which began on April 24 are being conducted by DB Systemtechnik, China Railway International Co and operator Srbija Voz.

Main construction contractors China Railway International and China Communications Construction Co began construction works between Novi Sad and Subotica in November 2021, under a €943m contract awarded in 2018.

In February this year Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that construction would be finished in September, and industry sources suggest revenue traffic is likely to begin with the December 2024 timetable change.