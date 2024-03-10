Show Fullscreen

SERBIA: Minister of Construction, Transport & Infrastructure Goran Vesić has announced that modernisation of the 230 km Beograd – Niš line to enable 200 km/h running is to start in 2025.

Completion is envisaged by the end of 2028.

In March last year the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development, European Investment Bank and the European Union provided Serbia with a €2·2bn financial package to support the enhancement of the line. In June 2022, EIB estimated the total cost of the project at €2·78bn.