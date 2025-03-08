Show Fullscreen

SLOVAKIA: Electric services on the 21·5 km single-track Haniska pri Košiciach – Moldava nad Bodvou (mesto) section of the Košice – Zvolen line began on February 17.

Installation of 3 kV DC equipment prepared for future conversion to 25 kV 50 Hz began in summer 2021 and was carried out by a consortium of Eltra and TSS Grade on behalf of infrastructure manager ŽSR.

The €66·8m project was 85% co-funded by the EU. It included track upgrading, resignalling and refurbishment of the stations. The line’s maximum speed has remained at 100 km/h.

Installation of 3 kV DC electrification is currently underway on the 33·5 km Bánovce nad Ondavou – Humenné line with completion scheduled for mid-2026.