ITALY: The Autonomous Province of South Tirol has approved a framework agreement with national infrastructure manager RFI covering the use of the area’s rail infrastructure until 2035.

This encompasses planned projects including construction of the Virgolo tunnel in Bolzano and 25 kV 50 Hz electrification of the 60 km line between Merano and Malles.

Also planned is the Val di Riga connection, a 4 km direct link between Bressanone on the Brenner main line and Schiaves on the Puster Valley line which would enable the operation of direct services from Bolzano without needing a reversal at Fortezza. This would include two tunnels of 800 m and 350 m as well as a 172 m long bridge.

‘The railway is the backbone of public mobility in South Tirol’, said Provincial Councillor for Mobility Daniel Alfreider after the agreement was approved on March 11. ‘Our goal is to ensure comfortable, fast and frequent railway services that represent a real alternative to the car travel. With this framework agreement, we are ensuring that South Tirol will continue to have an efficient and attractive railway in the coming years.’