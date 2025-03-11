Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: Australia’s Transport for New South Wales and British infrastructure manager Network Rail have signed a five-year memorandum of understanding to co-operate to develop rail technology, improve reliability and drive sustainability.

The MoU focuses on four areas:

Sustainability & Net Zero Carbon: reducing emissions and environmental impact;

Asset Performance & Reliability: improving infrastructure resilience and operational efficiency;

Workforce & System Safety: enhancing worker and passenger safety;

Research Development & Innovation: fostering innovation to make rail travel more accessible, reliable, sustainable and affordable.

Camilla Drover, Transport for NSW’s Deputy Secretary of Infrastructure, Projects & Engineering, said ‘we share similar priorities for the future of our respective rail networks. Our mutual goal to advance the safety, innovation, sustainability and reliability of our rail networks will enable us to better connect people and goods to where they need to be.’

The agreement signed on February 19 builds on Network Rail’s existing global partnerships with Swiss Federal Railways, Dutch infrastructure manager ProRail, Norway’s Bane NOR, Swedish transport agency Trafikverket and the Korean Rail Research Institute.