Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Vossloh Rolling Stock will be unveiling its battery-hydrogen fuel cell hybrid powered Modula BFC shunting locomotive at InnoTrans 2024, ahead of deployment at the Duisburg Gateway Terminal.

Also on show will be a battery-powered Modula EBB loco which has been undergoing approval testing since April, and a DE18 SmartHybrid loco which can run on hydro-treated vegetable oil fuel and has an underfloor battery for enables emission-free shunting for up to 1 h.

The company will also be highlighting its recycling concept for traction batteries to make rail even more sustainable.