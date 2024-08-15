Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: A turnout control system which provides data for diagnostic and condition monitoring will be unveiled by Frauscher at InnoTrans 2024.

Standardised interfaces such as EULYNX provide interoperability and the flexibility needed to futureproof networks and simplify modernisations and renewals when required.

Frauscher will also be showing a new generation of wheel sensor, data transmission technology and its range of life-cycle services tailored to specific operational needs.

*Railway Gazette Group is the only official international media partner for InnoTrans.