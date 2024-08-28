Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: Ahead of this year’s InnoTrans, the Railway Gazette editorial team has put together a concise guide providing impartial advice and insights into how to get the most out of the world’s largest rail technology event.

This will help you make the most of the giant event in Berlin on September 24-27 2024, which promises to be another sold-out exhibition occupying more than 200 000 m2 of floorspace.

The guide is free to download, and offers personal tips from the Railway Gazette team as well as advice from leading exhibitors and previous visitors.