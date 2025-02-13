Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: More than 85% of the exhibition space at InnoTrans 2026 has already been booked, according to organiser Messe Berlin.

The 15th InnoTrans will take place in Berlin from September 22 to 25 2026. The five segments will comprise Railway Technology, Railway Infrastructure, Public Transport, Interiors and Tunnel Construction.

Messe Berlin has confirmed that the Railway Influencer Festival will be returning following its successful launch last year. RIF will provide the growing railway social media community with an opportunity to network and meet industry specialists.

‘The Railway Influencer Festival has shown how important and influential the digital community is for the rail and mobility industry. We look forward to continuing this innovative format at InnoTrans 2026 and creating even more exciting content and opportunities for influencers and companies’, said Kerstin Schulz, Director of InnoTrans.