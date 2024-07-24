Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: ‘Forging Mobility Ahead’, is the slogan for Moxa’s presence at InnoTrans 2024, where it will be showing what it says is the world’s first router certified to IEC 62443-4-2 Security Level 2 for train control management systems and ethernet train backbone network management.

It will also be showing ethernet switches, IP cameras and embedded railway computers with integrated cybersecurity to support increasing automation and the transition to autonomous trains.

Moxa says its modular Wi-Fi 6 meets the requirements of demanding train-to-ground roaming applications, including communication-based train control and high-resolution CCTV.

Its latest generation of embedded computers feature embedded virtualisation to increase availability while saving space, weight and costs. They are secured with a hardware-based secure-boot design and use the open-source routing software OpenWRT.