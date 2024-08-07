Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: The unveiling of the prototype RS Zero regional railcar will be the highlight of the Stadler presence at InnoTrans 2024, where it will be displaying eight vehicles with ‘alternative, environmentally friendly’ traction as well as presenting its latest innovations in signalling and services.

RS Zero hydrogen railcar

The RS Zero railcar is a decarbonised update of the widely used Regio-Shuttle RS1 regional railcar. Stadler says it aims to offer ‘the most modern and environmentally friendly drive technologies’ with hydrogen or battery traction, while retaining the advantages of the tried-and-tested RS1 as an economical and attractive option for low-traffic secondary routes. A target market includes the reactivation of passenger services on non-electrified lines.

The prototype which will be on show in Berlin has a hydrogen drive and will be equipped to demonstrate the numerous design options available, including a multi-purpose area for bicycles, pushchairs and bulky luggage, lounge and comfort zones, standard and more private seats, a wheelchair space, a toilet and a staff compartment. The RS Zero is available as a one or two-car unit with 70 to 150 seats.

Saarbahn Citylink tram-train

The first of the Citylink tram-trains to be completed as a part of a large order placed by six transport agencies in Germany and Austria will be unveiled at InnoTrans.

The three-car vehicles will be largely standardised, but with the number of doors, the boarding and coupler heights and the livery adapted to the customer’s requirements

The bidirectional vehicle for Saarbahn is 37 m long and 2 650 mm wide with 100 seats and 133 standing places.

FART narrow gauge EMU

Stadler is known for its custom-designed trains meeting specialist requirements, and it will be showing a tailor-made 1 200 V DC low-floor EMU ordered by Ferrovie Autolinee Regionali Ticinesi for the metre-gauge Centovalli railway between Switzerland and Italy.

Kiss-Cityjet EMU

Stadler will be unveiling the interior of the 79 Kiss-Cityjet double-deck electric multiple-units ordered by ÖBB Personenverkehr. They will come in four versions: four- and six-car units for local services, six-car trains for long-distance routes and five-car units for the Wien CAT airport train.

They will have automatic air-conditioning, power sockets in every row of seats, free wi-fi, real-time information screens, CCTV and height-adjustable side tables catering to travellers in wheelchairs.

DB Regio Flirt BEMU

Stadler will be showing a battery-electric version of its established Flirt family, one of 44 BEMUs ordered by DB Regio for services in Rheinland-Pfalz.

At 55·5 m, the two-car Flirt Akku is slightly longer than the standard model, providing 172 seats and space for 325 passengers.

Berlin U-Bahn JK trainset

Stadler has a large order to supply both large and small profile metro trainsets for the Berlin U-Bahn network.

On show at InnoTrans will be a two-car, 2 400 mm wide, small-profile JK trainset. These are being supplied in two or four-car sets that can be combined to form six or eight-car formations. It is fully accessible and has 28 seats and 114 standing places. The top speed is 70 km/h.

ÖBB Servicejet rescue multiple-unit

The firefighting and rescue multiple-unit for ÖBB Infrastruktur can use overhead electric power, underfloor traction batteries or its diesel generator for self-sufficient operation. It will be used to rescue people from smoke-filled tunnels and extinguish burning vehicles.

It can accommodate more than 300 people, and carry 40 000 litres of water and 1 000 litres of foam compound for the powerful extinguishing systems.

GB Railfreight electro-diesel loco

GB Railfreight has ordered 30 Class 99 electro-diesel locomotives through leasing company Beacon Rail. They are based on Stadler’s EuroDual electro-diesel locomotive family, but are narrower and lower to meet the more restricted British loading gauge.

Stadler Signalling

Products from the Signalling division will also be in the spotlight on a joint stand with the rolling stock activities for the first time.

These will include the Nova Pro ‘high-quality, lean and modular’ communication-based train control system. This will be compatible with any wireless network, which Stadler says is ideal for integration into existing infrastructure.

The Nova Pro GoA4 — Depot will be used for automation on the Waldenburg line in Switzerland, while Nova Smartsense is an advanced driver assistance system that can be individually configured.

The newly developed Eurolocking electronic interlocking is designed to replace traditional, hardware-based systems with a digital platform that is scalable. It can be used for standard and narrow-gauge railways, as well as mountain railways and trams.