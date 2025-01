Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Euskotren has awarded CAF a €20m contract to supply three more trams to Vitoria-Gasteiz in the second half of 2027.

Announcing the contract on December 11, CAF said the additional vehicles would be same length as the seven-section Urbos trams it previously supplied to the city, which are 44·2 m long.

They will incorporate new features for accessibility, with adapted signage, colours to highlight priority spaces and no tip-up seats.