Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Bremen transport operator BSAG has completed a €100m four-year project to rebuild the Gröpelingen public transport interchange and the adjacent century-old tram depot.

The 11 000 m2 fully accessible transport interchange opened two years ago, and the rebuilt 13 000 m2 depot with nine stabling sidings, a workshop, a two-storey office and staff facilities was officially opened on August 19.

The workshop has seven work stations with lifting equipment, pits and roof access platforms. There are also electrical and mechanical workshops, an underfloor wheel lathe, and a tram washing plant with a water treatment system.