Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: Tramway PPP concessionaire Canberra Metro has begin construction of the light rail Stage 2A extension to Commonwealth Park.

The A$577m project is being jointly funded by the national government and the Australian Capital Territory. It includes 1·7 km of new route from Alinga Street, with a bridge over Parkes Way and three stops at City Edinburgh Avenue, City South and Commonwealth Park. Opening is planned for 2028.

In the longer term, the 9·3 km Stage 2B would extend the line through the Parliamentary Triangle to Woden, forming a north-south line which would be integrated with electric buses to the suburbs.

‘Light rail is future-proofing Canberra with a modern public transport system, connecting residential areas with employment precincts and recreation and lifestyle hubs’, said Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development & Local Government Minister Catherine King on February 17. ’This is about more than just transport; it’s about reshaping the way people move around Canberra and unlocking the growth of our nation’s capital.’

Federal Minister for Finance Katy Gallagher added that ‘stage one of light rail has proven popular and has transformed the City to Gungahlin corridor and I am excited to see the next stage of this project getting underway to extend the tracks south of the lake.’