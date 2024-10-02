Show Fullscreen

MOROCCO: Public services on tram routes T3 and T4 in Casablanca began on September 23 after an extended period of trial running over the summer. The city now has a network of 72·5 km with 110 stops.

The fleet of Alstom Citadis trams has been expanded to 204 vehicles, which network operator RATP Dev Casablanca runs in pairs. Headways on the new lines are 11 min on average, but are planned to be reduced as demand grows — traffic is expected to reach over 20 million journeys in 2025.

‘The commissioning of the two new tram lines T3 and T4 reflects our long-time service to the city, and the environmental and societal benefits of urban mobility’, said Hiba Farès, CEO of RATP Dev.

Both new lines start in the city centre and provide a link to the southeastern suburbs. Line T3 is 14 km long with 20 stops. It starts at the main line station at Casa Port and heads south following Boulevard Mohammed VI to the Sbata district before turning east to Hay El Wahda, beyond which is a maintenance depot.

Line T4 is 12·5 km long with 19 stops. It starts on the west side of the city centre at Parc de la Ligue Arabe and heads east to pick up Route des Ouled Ziane, following this out to Sidi Othmane district before tacking east to terminate at Mohammed Erradi in the Moulay Rachid industrial area.

The new lines interchange with each other twice; each also connects in the centre with Line T1, opened in 2012, and with Line T2 to the southeast, opened in 2019.