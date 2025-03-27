Show Fullscreen

CHINA: MTR Corp is to allow cats and dogs to be carried on Hong Kong light rail services during weekends and public holidays for a two-month trial period starting on May 1.

Passengers will be required to purchase a HK$99/month Cat/Dog Carrying Pass, and use a pet-specific enclosed carrier or backpack which must be fully closed throughout the journey until they leave the platform area.

Passengers with pets will be expected to board and alight through the last door and to remain at the rear of the LRV throughout their journey.

Creative brand Chocolate Rain has been commissioned to design ‘vibrant and cute’ promotional material to promote the scheme.

‘MTR is a busy railway system, and ensuring safety and smooth service is essential when implementing any new measures’, said Cheris Lee, Chief of the Operating & Metro Segment at MTR Corp, on March 25. ‘We recognise the growing public demand for facilitating cat/dog travel and hope to contribute to promoting an inclusive community.’

The trial ‘marks an important first step toward greater inclusivity in Hong Kong’, added Dr Fiona Woodhouse, Deputy Director (Welfare) of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals which is providing advice and training for frontline staff. ‘We hope the initiative can be expanded further in the near future.’