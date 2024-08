Show Fullscreen

NETHERLANDS: Staff on Amsterdam tram Route 26 gave children with Down’s syndrome the chance to be conductors for a day, opening and closing the doors and announcing the stops.

They were also allowed to sit in the driver’s seat of a tram at a stabling area, and given a special T-shirt and lunch.

The event was organised by Jordy ten Berge, a team manager on GVB’s Route 26, and Desmond Gemert a conductor on Route 3.