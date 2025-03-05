Show Fullscreen

USA: Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has exercised an option for Siemens Mobility to supply more S200 light rail vehicles to replace the current fleets on the Red, Blue and Green lines.

GCRTA placed an order for an initial 24 S200 LRVs for the Red Line in 2023, with options for up to 36 more. It exercised a first option for six more in 2024, and the latest order announced on March 3 takes the total firm order to 48.

The LRVs from the initial order are currently in production at Siemens Mobility’s Sacramento plant with the first deliveries planned for 2026. The LRVs will be similar to the S200 cars delivered to Calgary. They will have doors at two different floor heights for use at high and low-level platforms, enabling through running from the Red metro line to the Blue and Green light rail lines. Each LRV will have 52 easy-to-clean seats in a transverse configuration, along with standing room, four wheelchair spaces and two bicycle racks.

Features to withstand the cold weather will include ice-cutting pantographs and dedicated cab heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units, heated cab windows and enhanced visibility.

They will replace Breda LRVs which are more than 40 years old.

‘Our team is elated to be one step closer to achieving a complete replacement of our rail fleet’, said GCRTA General Manager & CEO India Birdsong Terry when the latest order was announced. ‘Knowing that we are embarking upon a significantly enhanced customer experience for future generations of GCRTA ridership is both exciting and transformative — a rare, once in a lifetime moment that I look forward to celebrating alongside our customers very soon.’