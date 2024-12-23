Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Czech turnout manufacturer DTVS in Prostějov has completed a €2m six-month project to manufacture a custom-design complex junction 82 m long and weighing 162 tonnes for the Bremen tramway.

‘This particular project involves an enormous and complex structure with various combinations of switches and crossings’, said CEO Marek Smolka. ‘Installation at the intersection of Bennigsenstrasse and Hastedter Heerstrasse in Bremen, replacing the existing triangle, is scheduled for next spring. This will support the expansion of the city’s tram network.’

The individual parts were assembled and welded with millimetre precision in Prostějov, then transported to the site as oversized loads and connected.